Mixin (XIN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $272.61 Million

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 25th. Mixin has a total market capitalization of $272.61 million and $100,386.00 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mixin has traded 25% lower against the US dollar. One Mixin coin can currently be bought for $483.09 or 0.01230501 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Mixin Profile

Mixin (CRYPTO:XIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 564,313 coins. The official message board for Mixin is medium.com/mixinnetwork . The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mixin’s official website is mixin.one . Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mixin (XIN) bills itself as a free and lightning-fast peer-to-peer transactional network for digital assets. Leveraging Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) and Byzantine Fault-Tolerant protocols, Mixin aspires to help other blockchains 'achieve trillions of TPS, sub-second final confirmations, zero transaction fees, enhanced privacy, and unlimited extensibility'. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Mixin Network (Backup) “

Buying and Selling Mixin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

