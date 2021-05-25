Carry (CRE) Price Hits $0.0099

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. One Carry coin can currently be bought for about $0.0099 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Carry has a market capitalization of $82.28 million and $5.59 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Carry has traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Carry

CRE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 9,670,361,980 coins and its circulating supply is 8,326,811,258 coins. Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Carry Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

