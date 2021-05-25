-$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.50) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for MGM Resorts International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.33). MGM Resorts International posted earnings of ($1.52) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 67.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will report full year earnings of ($1.71) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.12) to ($1.37). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to $0.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MGM Resorts International.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 47.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on MGM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Argus raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. MGM Resorts International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.56.

In other news, Director Mary Chris Jammet sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,752. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 7,500 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,319,538 shares of company stock valued at $86,785,793. Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 615.4% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MGM traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.21. 10,442,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,227,597. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.58. The firm has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.86. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $43.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is presently -0.25%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

