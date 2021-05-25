Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $710 million-$730 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $704.16 million.

Kadant stock traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,632. Kadant has a 12-month low of $93.17 and a 12-month high of $189.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.97.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. Kadant had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $172.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Kadant’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Kadant will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kadant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Kadant from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Kadant from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $161.25.

In other Kadant news, Director William P. Tully sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.91, for a total transaction of $160,633.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,838.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.06, for a total transaction of $226,636.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,092.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies critical components and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, profiling systems, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

