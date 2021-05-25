Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.45 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) to post $4.45 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.46 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.42 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies reported sales of $4.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full-year sales of $18.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.09 billion to $18.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $19.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.02 billion to $19.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

MMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $706,090.00. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,195,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,152. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $139.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $69.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.42%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

