BitCapitalVendor Tops 24 Hour Volume of $216,412.00 (BCV)

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 25th. BitCapitalVendor has a market cap of $1.81 million and $216,412.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCapitalVendor coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, BitCapitalVendor has traded 31.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitCapitalVendor alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005335 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00074562 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00017402 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $377.61 or 0.00962261 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,873.55 or 0.09871046 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000330 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor Profile

BitCapitalVendor (BCV) is a coin. It was first traded on November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,199,995 coins. BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial . The official website for BitCapitalVendor is www.bitcv.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bit Capital Index 30 and the Bit Capital Index 150 (known as the BCI) are a set of indexes released by Bit Capital Vendor in April 2018 to reflect the overall picture of the cryptocurrency exchange market. The BCV group uses an objective and scientific method to calculate BCI. After eliminating stable currencies, it selects the cryptocurrency with the largest market cap and the best liquidity in qualified exchanges and uses the calculation method of the market-valued weighted index to show the changes of the overall market value. “

Buying and Selling BitCapitalVendor

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCapitalVendor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCapitalVendor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitCapitalVendor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCapitalVendor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.