Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $793.49 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) to post sales of $793.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Albemarle’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $772.90 million and the highest is $823.00 million. Albemarle posted sales of $764.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full year sales of $3.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Albemarle.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $829.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.03 million.

ALB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, February 15th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $174.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.36.

Shares of ALB traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.02. The stock had a trading volume of 800,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,064. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $70.51 and a 1-year high of $188.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.77. The company has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.17, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 37.86%.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $227,449.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,724,223.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $234,066.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,603,220.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,732 shares of company stock worth $3,817,308. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the first quarter worth about $30,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 122.6% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Albemarle (ALB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.