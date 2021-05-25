Brokerages Expect Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $165.81 Million

Brokerages expect Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) to announce $165.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Resources Connection’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $166.07 million and the lowest is $165.55 million. Resources Connection posted sales of $178.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resources Connection will report full year sales of $623.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $622.75 million to $623.27 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $678.58 million, with estimates ranging from $672.69 million to $684.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Resources Connection.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $156.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.49 million. Resources Connection had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,416,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,337,000 after buying an additional 360,068 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 664,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,353,000 after buying an additional 152,553 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 526,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,122,000 after buying an additional 100,027 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 430,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after buying an additional 10,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Resources Connection by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 376,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after purchasing an additional 35,201 shares during the last quarter. 77.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RGP traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $14.30. 115,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,241. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.21. The company has a market cap of $469.37 million, a P/E ratio of 75.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Resources Connection has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $15.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

