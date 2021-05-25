Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $595.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.97 million. Viasat had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Viasat stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.55. 1,306,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,499. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,188.45, a PEG ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Viasat has a 12-month low of $29.82 and a 12-month high of $61.35.

Get Viasat alerts:

In related news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $167,070.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,542.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Viasat from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Viasat from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Viasat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.14.

Viasat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.