Insider Selling: Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) CEO Sells 9,125 Shares of Stock

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 9,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total value of $123,370.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,448,735.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of PLAB traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.16. The stock had a trading volume of 629,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.15 million, a P/E ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 0.91. Photronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $13.74.
Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $152.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.05 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 5.24%. Equities analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have weighed in on PLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Photronics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.
Photronics Company Profile
Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.
