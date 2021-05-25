Insider Selling: Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) CEO Sells 9,125 Shares of Stock

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 9,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total value of $123,370.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,448,735.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of PLAB traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.16. The stock had a trading volume of 629,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.15 million, a P/E ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 0.91. Photronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $13.74.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $152.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.05 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 5.24%. Equities analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in Photronics by 582.4% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 523,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,700,000 after acquiring an additional 446,702 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Photronics by 1,994.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 373,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 355,304 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 5,931 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 16,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nokomis Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Photronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $350,000. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Photronics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

