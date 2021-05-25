Insider Selling: Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) CIO Sells 12,295 Shares of Stock

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) CIO Gregory S. Wright sold 12,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.34, for a total value of $1,848,430.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 19,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,963,201.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 770,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,674. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.65 and a fifty-two week high of $165.49. The company has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.47.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 3.31%. On average, analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 74.60%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,660,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,754,800,000 after acquiring an additional 150,432 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,151,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,416,275,000 after acquiring an additional 651,934 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 7.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,540,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,343,744,000 after acquiring an additional 700,660 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 180.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,450,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,049,316,000 after buying an additional 4,792,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,167,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $720,863,000 after buying an additional 36,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DLR. Wolfe Research began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.07.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

