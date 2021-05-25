Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream assets primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It manages natural gas transmission, storage and gathering systems, as well as high-and low-pressure gathering lines. Equitrans Midstream Corporation is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ETRN. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays downgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.03.

Shares of Equitrans Midstream stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $8.25. 4,081,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,955,317. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.95. Equitrans Midstream has a one year low of $6.23 and a one year high of $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 2.27.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 29.64%. The business had revenue of $379.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 34.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter valued at $69,000. 88.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

