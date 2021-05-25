Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Based in San Leandro, California, ENERGY RECOVERY, INC. is a leading global developer and manufacturer of highly efficient energy recovery devices utilized in the water desalination industry. Energy Recovery, Inc. operates primarily in the sea water reverse osmosis segment of the desalination industry.ERI manufactures ultra-high efficiency recovery products and technology, specifically the ERI PX Pressure Exchanger, that are among the enabling technologies driving the rapid growth in seawater reverse osmosis desalination, and are helping to make desalination affordable worldwide. “

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Energy Recovery from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERII traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.97. The stock had a trading volume of 216,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,542. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.67. Energy Recovery has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $22.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 1.25.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $28.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Recovery will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Energy Recovery news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 14,374 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $318,527.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 924,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,492,083.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Rodney Clemente sold 1,731 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $28,596.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,543.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,095,585 shares of company stock valued at $21,279,352 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ERII. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 386.4% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,004,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,698,000 after buying an additional 797,805 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,686,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,619,000 after buying an additional 420,437 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the 1st quarter valued at $5,922,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 4,245.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 259,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 253,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 147.1% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 360,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 214,861 shares in the last quarter. 43.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for industrial fluid-flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. It designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs, such as our hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation pumps.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Energy Recovery (ERII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.