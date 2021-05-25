Proton Price Reaches $0.0072 on Exchanges (XPR)

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. In the last week, Proton has traded 26.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Proton has a market capitalization of $36.44 million and $478,238.00 worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Proton coin can now be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005245 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00076018 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00017783 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $374.46 or 0.00964161 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,891.03 or 0.10018617 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000329 BTC.

XPR is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,093,784,214 coins. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

