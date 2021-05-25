Analysts Expect BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.47 Million

Analysts expect BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) to report sales of $30.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for BTRS’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.80 million and the lowest is $30.00 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that BTRS will report full year sales of $127.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $126.00 million to $128.05 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $150.65 million, with estimates ranging from $148.50 million to $152.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BTRS.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BTRS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BTRS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of BTRS from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

In other BTRS news, Director Clare Hart purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.83 per share, for a total transaction of $128,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,931.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BTRS during the 1st quarter worth $100,739,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in BTRS in the 1st quarter valued at $59,541,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BTRS in the 1st quarter valued at $46,714,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in BTRS in the 1st quarter valued at $40,787,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in BTRS in the 1st quarter valued at $36,175,000. Institutional investors own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTRS traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.15. The stock had a trading volume of 778,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,397. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.34 and a beta of 0.30. BTRS has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $19.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.49.

About BTRS

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

