Zacks: Analysts Expect Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.35 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) will announce $6.35 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.02 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.93 billion. Delta Air Lines reported sales of $1.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 332%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full year sales of $27.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.14 billion to $28.76 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $39.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.34 billion to $47.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Delta Air Lines.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 249.42% and a negative net margin of 102.96%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DAL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.85.

Shares of DAL stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.67. 14,557,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,862,205. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07. The firm has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.50. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $24.28 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,620,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $511,809,000 after acquiring an additional 231,895 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,886,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130,847 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,606,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $415,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,994 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,505,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,825,000 after purchasing an additional 717,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,898,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $236,519,000 after purchasing an additional 25,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

