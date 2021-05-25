Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Insider Sells $271,646.50 in Stock

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) insider Robert Paul sold 14,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $271,646.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,222,687.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Robert Paul also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 18th, Robert Paul sold 4,200 shares of Alector stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $75,768.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Robert Paul sold 22,300 shares of Alector stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $428,160.00.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Robert Paul sold 13,800 shares of Alector stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $306,498.00.

On Tuesday, March 9th, Robert Paul sold 19,175 shares of Alector stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $347,451.00.

ALEC traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $17.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,049. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.02. Alector, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $34.89.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. Alector had a negative return on equity of 69.73% and a negative net margin of 1,122.03%. On average, research analysts forecast that Alector, Inc. will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALEC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alector from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alector from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Alector by 2.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Alector by 68.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Alector by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alector by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alector by 172.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. 57.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alector

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

