Insider Selling: Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) Director Sells 3,598 Shares of Stock

Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) Director Carlos M. Garcia sold 3,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $66,059.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,078.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Carlos M. Garcia also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Professional alerts:

On Monday, May 17th, Carlos M. Garcia sold 2,400 shares of Professional stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $44,088.00.

Shares of Professional stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $18.25. 50,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,841. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.07. Professional Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $19.25.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). Professional had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 11.36%. On average, research analysts predict that Professional Holding Corp. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PFHD shares. TheStreet raised Professional from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Professional from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens raised Professional from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $18.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EJF Capital LLC raised its position in Professional by 21.5% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,078,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,817,000 after acquiring an additional 190,538 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Professional by 3.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Professional by 7.8% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 199,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after buying an additional 14,451 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Professional by 32.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Professional by 47.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Professional Company Profile

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Professional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.