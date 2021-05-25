Geoffrey Beran Rose Sells 4,797 Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Stock

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 4,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $196,101.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Geoffrey Beran Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 4,797 shares of Pulmonx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total value of $195,237.90.

On Monday, April 19th, Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 4,797 shares of Pulmonx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $207,422.28.

On Monday, April 5th, Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 4,797 shares of Pulmonx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $228,529.08.

LUNG traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.00. 279,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,983. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 16.22 and a current ratio of 17.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.63. Pulmonx Co. has a one year low of $35.81 and a one year high of $69.48.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Pulmonx by 119.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Greenspring Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Pulmonx by 7.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Pulmonx by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 49,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pulmonx from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Pulmonx from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Pulmonx in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Pulmonx in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

