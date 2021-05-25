Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) Major Shareholder Acquires $24,126.20 in Stock

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) major shareholder Nicholas John Swenson acquired 3,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $24,126.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Nicholas John Swenson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 20th, Nicholas John Swenson purchased 2,900 shares of Insignia Systems stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $19,285.00.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Nicholas John Swenson purchased 15,421 shares of Insignia Systems stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $99,465.45.

Shares of Insignia Systems stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,941. Insignia Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.78 and a 12 month high of $12.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.80 and a 200 day moving average of $5.14. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.33.

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Insignia Systems had a negative return on equity of 50.20% and a negative net margin of 22.25%. The business had revenue of $5.11 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Insignia Systems in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insignia Systems during the first quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insignia Systems by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 921,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 98,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Insignia Systems Company Profile

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store and digital advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services; merchandising solutions that include various corrugate displays, side caps, free standing shippers, and customized end-cap solutions; on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions; and digital solutions, such as mobile programmatic advertising services.

