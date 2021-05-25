Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $480 million-$490 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $466.70 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UPWK. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Upwork from $28.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Upwork from $48.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Upwork from $52.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Upwork has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Shares of Upwork stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.91. 874,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,912,514. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -274.44 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.48. Upwork has a 12 month low of $11.28 and a 12 month high of $63.88.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $113.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.21 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 7.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Upwork will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,315 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $133,495.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary Steele sold 7,500 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $284,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,992.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,865 shares of company stock worth $14,325,889 over the last ninety days. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

