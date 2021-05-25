Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey Sells 25,000 Shares

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey sold 25,000 shares of Fossil Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $301,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Gregory A. Mckelvey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Gregory A. Mckelvey sold 75,000 shares of Fossil Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total value of $1,062,750.00.

NASDAQ:FOSL traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.02. 455,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,489. Fossil Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.96 and a 52-week high of $28.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $626.03 million, a P/E ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 1.89.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The accessories brand company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). Fossil Group had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $528.10 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Fossil Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fossil Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,692,538 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $95,388,000 after buying an additional 577,697 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Fossil Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,766,401 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $23,985,000 after buying an additional 28,284 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Fossil Group by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,478,935 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $12,822,000 after buying an additional 190,785 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fossil Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,791,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 786,575 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $9,753,000 after purchasing an additional 69,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Fossil Group Company Profile

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

