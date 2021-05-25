Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.15 Million

Analysts predict that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) will post $10.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.00 million and the highest is $17.36 million. Sutro Biopharma posted sales of $9.47 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will report full-year sales of $39.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.00 million to $62.76 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $28.88 million, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $45.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sutro Biopharma.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.04). Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 85.39% and a negative return on equity of 40.67%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on STRO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $24.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.08.

Shares of NASDAQ STRO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.25. 340,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,012. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 11.74 and a quick ratio of 11.74. The company has a market capitalization of $841.56 million, a P/E ratio of -24.33 and a beta of 0.72. Sutro Biopharma has a 1 year low of $7.06 and a 1 year high of $28.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

