Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) CEO Holger Bartel Sells 30,000 Shares

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) CEO Holger Bartel sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $503,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Holger Bartel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Holger Bartel sold 9,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $167,960.00.

On Friday, March 19th, Holger Bartel purchased 1,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.74 per share, for a total transaction of $16,740.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TZOO traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,229. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.81 million, a P/E ratio of -22.37 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Travelzoo has a 1-year low of $5.09 and a 1-year high of $19.83.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.90 million. Travelzoo had a negative net margin of 17.78% and a negative return on equity of 737.10%. Analysts predict that Travelzoo will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Travelzoo by 21,885.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Travelzoo by 13.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Travelzoo during the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Travelzoo by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Travelzoo during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

