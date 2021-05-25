Insider Selling: PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Sells 12,592 Shares of Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Robert E. Price sold 12,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $1,093,615.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 80 shares in the company, valued at $6,948. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
PSMT traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.68. 135,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,379. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.95 and a 12-month high of $104.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 0.82.
PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.14). PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $937.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.
PriceSmart Company Profile
PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.
