Insider Selling: PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Sells 12,592 Shares of Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Robert E. Price sold 12,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $1,093,615.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 80 shares in the company, valued at $6,948. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

PSMT traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.68. 135,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,379. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.95 and a 12-month high of $104.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 0.82.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.14). PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $937.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,907,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,085,000 after buying an additional 195,612 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,031,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,804,000 after buying an additional 227,630 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 489,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,547,000 after buying an additional 7,564 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 409,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,617,000 after buying an additional 41,272 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 306,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,940,000 after buying an additional 26,564 shares during the period. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

