Jeremy S. G. Fowden Sells 348,786 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Stock

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 348,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $6,096,779.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,568,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,418,988.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeremy S. G. Fowden also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Primo Water alerts:

On Wednesday, April 28th, Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 300 shares of Primo Water stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $5,100.00.

PRMW traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $17.25. 947,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,386,092. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 1.32. Primo Water Co. has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $17.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. On average, analysts predict that Primo Water Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,509,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Primo Water by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Primo Water by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 545,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,551,000 after purchasing an additional 140,622 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Primo Water by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 48,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

PRMW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Primo Water from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.