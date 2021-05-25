Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Director Sells $240,120,000.00 in Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Director Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 7,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total transaction of $240,120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of SNCY stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $34.79. The stock had a trading volume of 390,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,199. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.02 and a 12-month high of $44.13.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $127.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.99 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SNCY shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter valued at about $3,283,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter valued at about $1,543,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter valued at about $4,205,000. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter valued at about $1,817,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter valued at about $1,028,000.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

