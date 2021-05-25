Maxcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $450,055.70 (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. During the last week, Maxcoin has traded 72.9% lower against the dollar. One Maxcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Maxcoin has a total market capitalization of $450,055.70 and $70.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Maxcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,680.30 or 1.00244983 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00036403 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $423.19 or 0.01096756 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00009501 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $198.95 or 0.00515595 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $140.12 or 0.00363129 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003400 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00008060 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.84 or 0.00095476 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004371 BTC.

Maxcoin Profile

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MAXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Maxcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maxcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.