Zacks: Analysts Expect The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $651.35 Million

Brokerages predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) will announce sales of $651.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $653.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $648.80 million. The Ensign Group posted sales of $584.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full year sales of $2.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Ensign Group.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The firm had revenue of $627.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.25 million.

ENSG has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $88,214.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,862 shares in the company, valued at $3,936,175.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,780,206.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,314 shares of company stock worth $2,498,064. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,097,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,868,000 after acquiring an additional 235,086 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 44.7% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,362,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,825,000 after acquiring an additional 420,751 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 539.6% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,231,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,760 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 856,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,346,000 after acquiring an additional 66,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 787,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,448,000 after acquiring an additional 13,742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG traded up $0.96 on Tuesday, hitting $82.20. 250,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,327. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.11. The Ensign Group has a one year low of $38.85 and a one year high of $98.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.14%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

