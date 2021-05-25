RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.240-1.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.49 billion.RingCentral also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.270-0.280 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $530.00 to $410.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $438.82.

Shares of RNG stock traded up $7.92 on Tuesday, hitting $254.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,098,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,065. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $292.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $339.27. The company has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of -1,018.28 and a beta of 0.68. RingCentral has a one year low of $229.00 and a one year high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $352.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.43 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 27.38% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that RingCentral will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.19, for a total value of $137,977.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,486 shares in the company, valued at $4,277,624.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 17,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.91, for a total transaction of $4,562,721.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 218,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,168,490.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,621 shares of company stock valued at $15,916,669 over the last 90 days. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

