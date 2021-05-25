Pendle (PENDLE) Trading 12% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. One Pendle coin can now be bought for about $1.12 or 0.00002930 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pendle has a market capitalization of $18.60 million and $66,712.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pendle has traded down 12% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00057727 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $137.51 or 0.00359141 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.66 or 0.00187162 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003923 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00034429 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $320.08 or 0.00835959 BTC.

Pendle Coin Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,582,875 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Pendle Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pendle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pendle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

