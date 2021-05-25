Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Insider Sells $6,597,992.34 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) insider & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 80,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $6,597,992.34.

& Robyn Jones Descendants Mark also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

On Friday, May 21st, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 34,163 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total transaction of $2,785,309.39.

On Wednesday, May 5th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 20,282 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $2,050,713.02.

NASDAQ GSHD traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.30. 250,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,129. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 177.71, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.50. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52-week low of $58.37 and a 52-week high of $174.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.04 and its 200-day moving average is $122.17.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $34.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.72 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 480.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 43.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.20.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.