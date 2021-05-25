Westpark Capital Begins Coverage on Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also commented on DIOD. Cowen raised their price objective on Diodes from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.80.
Shares of DIOD stock traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $74.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,029. Diodes has a fifty-two week low of $45.40 and a fifty-two week high of $91.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.09 and its 200-day moving average is $75.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.43.
In other news, SVP Evan Yu sold 6,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $544,546.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,637,444.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total value of $1,799,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,253,121.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,626 shares of company stock valued at $18,866,731 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Diodes by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Diodes by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Diodes by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 24,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Diodes by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.
Diodes Company Profile
Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.
