Westpark Capital Begins Coverage on Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DIOD. Cowen raised their price objective on Diodes from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.80.

Get Diodes alerts:

Shares of DIOD stock traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $74.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,029. Diodes has a fifty-two week low of $45.40 and a fifty-two week high of $91.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.09 and its 200-day moving average is $75.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Diodes had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Diodes will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Evan Yu sold 6,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $544,546.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,637,444.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total value of $1,799,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,253,121.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,626 shares of company stock valued at $18,866,731 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Diodes by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Diodes by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Diodes by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 24,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Diodes by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.