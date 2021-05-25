Critical Analysis: Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) & Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR)

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) and Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Arbor Realty Trust and Hersha Hospitality Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arbor Realty Trust $339.46 million 6.84 $170.95 million N/A N/A Hersha Hospitality Trust $176.66 million 2.29 -$166.35 million ($1.31) -7.88

Arbor Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Arbor Realty Trust and Hersha Hospitality Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arbor Realty Trust 0 1 3 0 2.75 Hersha Hospitality Trust 3 5 0 0 1.63

Arbor Realty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $16.33, suggesting a potential downside of 6.35%. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a consensus target price of $8.31, suggesting a potential downside of 19.45%. Given Arbor Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Arbor Realty Trust is more favorable than Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Arbor Realty Trust and Hersha Hospitality Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arbor Realty Trust 86.52% 19.57% 3.64% Hersha Hospitality Trust -108.24% -20.72% -7.27%

Volatility & Risk

Arbor Realty Trust has a beta of 1.92, indicating that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hersha Hospitality Trust has a beta of 2.83, indicating that its stock price is 183% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.3% of Arbor Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.2% of Hersha Hospitality Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of Arbor Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of Hersha Hospitality Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Arbor Realty Trust beats Hersha Hospitality Trust on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities. The company offers bridge financing products to borrowers who seek short-term capital to be used in an acquisition of property; financing by making preferred equity investments in entities that directly or indirectly own real property; mezzanine financing in the form of loans that are subordinate to a conventional first mortgage loan and senior to the borrower's equity in a transaction; junior participation financing in the form of a junior participating interest in the senior debt; and financing products to borrowers who are looking to acquire conventional, workforce, and affordable single-family housing. In addition, it underwrites, originates, sells, and services multifamily mortgage loans through conduit/commercial mortgage-backed securities programs. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Uniondale, New York.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast. The Company's common shares are traded on The New York Stock Exchange under the ticker ÂHT.Â

