Analysts Anticipate Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) to Post $0.41 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) will report $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Kennametal’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.52. Kennametal posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 173.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kennametal.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $484.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.43 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on KMT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kennametal from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.22.

In other news, VP Judith L. Bacchus sold 20,922 shares of Kennametal stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $847,968.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,048.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,814. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kennametal by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,728,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,555,000 after acquiring an additional 678,804 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal in the 4th quarter valued at $21,297,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kennametal by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 749,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,157,000 after buying an additional 397,472 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 4th quarter worth $6,753,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 6,113,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,550,000 after buying an additional 174,721 shares during the period.

Shares of KMT stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.84. The stock had a trading volume of 631,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 315.33, a PEG ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.05 and its 200 day moving average is $38.58. Kennametal has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $43.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.11%.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

