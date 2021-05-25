Burst (BURST) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $135,541.00

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. Burst has a market cap of $43.95 million and approximately $135,541.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Burst has traded down 8% against the dollar. One Burst coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0207 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges.

About Burst

Burst is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,120,642,444 coins. Burst’s official website is www.burst-coin.org. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Burst is burstforum.net. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Burst uses a new algorithm for proof of hdd capacity (POC) mining. Miners pre-generate chunks of data known as 'plots' which are then saved to disk. Taking NXT's great PoS code, and turning it into PoC. PoC takles the problem of unfair distribution, enables blockchain trimming, and allows anyone to mine without massive power bills or any special equipment. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burst should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Burst using one of the exchanges listed above.

