Safex Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $13.47 Million (SFT)

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded down 13.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. One Safex Token coin can now be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Safex Token has traded up 67.8% against the US dollar. Safex Token has a market cap of $13.47 million and $10,006.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007097 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000045 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Safex Token Coin Profile

SFT is a coin. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 coins. The official message board for Safex Token is safe.exchange . The official website for Safex Token is safex.io . Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io . The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Buying and Selling Safex Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safex Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

