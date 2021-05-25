Spartan Protocol Trading 45.8% Lower Over Last Week (SPARTA)

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded down 11% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. One Spartan Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000989 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Spartan Protocol has a total market cap of $12.10 million and $1.19 million worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Spartan Protocol has traded down 45.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Spartan Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00057727 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.51 or 0.00359141 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.66 or 0.00187162 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003923 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00034429 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $320.08 or 0.00835959 BTC.

About Spartan Protocol

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 31,964,521 coins. Spartan Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@spartanprotocol . Spartan Protocol’s official website is spartanprotocol.org . Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

Buying and Selling Spartan Protocol

