Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.44), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

Shares of RIDE traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.95. The company had a trading volume of 18,266,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,958,903. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 0.90. Lordstown Motors has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $31.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.64.

Get Lordstown Motors alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on RIDE. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Lordstown Motors from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Lordstown Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Lordstown Motors in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lordstown Motors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.14.

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.