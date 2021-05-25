Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.97-0.99 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.51-1.54 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion.Agilent Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.090-4.140 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on A shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America raised Agilent Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $109.94.

NYSE:A traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,766,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,468. Agilent Technologies has a twelve month low of $83.71 and a twelve month high of $137.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.24, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,265,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 15,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total transaction of $1,966,274.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,358,692.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,572,425.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

