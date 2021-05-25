Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for ONEOK (OKE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for ONEOK (NYSE: OKE):

5/19/2021 – ONEOK had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $59.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – ONEOK had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $49.00 to $53.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – ONEOK had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $59.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – ONEOK had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $49.00 to $53.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – ONEOK had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $49.00 to $54.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – ONEOK had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $51.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – ONEOK had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $51.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – ONEOK was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

4/21/2021 – ONEOK had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $47.00 to $54.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – ONEOK had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $47.00 to $54.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – ONEOK had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $44.00 to $49.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/29/2021 – ONEOK had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $47.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

ONEOK stock traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.66. 2,208,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,926,215. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.02. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $23.28 and a one year high of $55.10.

Get ONEOK Inc alerts:

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 263.38%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.19% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.