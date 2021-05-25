Liquity (LQTY) Trading 26.1% Lower Over Last Week

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. One Liquity coin can currently be bought for about $10.76 or 0.00028238 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Liquity has traded 26.1% lower against the US dollar. Liquity has a market capitalization of $49.05 million and $326,442.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Liquity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00057545 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.59 or 0.00350480 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.94 or 0.00186112 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003940 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.22 or 0.00847968 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00033676 BTC.

Liquity Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,556,845 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

Buying and Selling Liquity

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Liquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.