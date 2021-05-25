Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $362.27 Million

Equities research analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) will post sales of $362.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $397.30 million and the lowest is $292.60 million. AMC Entertainment posted sales of $18.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,816.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full-year sales of $2.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $5.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AMC Entertainment.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 84.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital restated a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.30.

NYSE:AMC traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.41. 203,246,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,107,000. AMC Entertainment has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $20.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.55 and a 200 day moving average of $7.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.31.

In related news, insider Elizabeth F. Frank sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $606,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,315.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director America Entertainment I. Wanda sold 1,582,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $22,842,632.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,103,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,277,603.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,859,074 shares of company stock worth $25,910,149 over the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMC. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 340,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 101,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 179,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 74,486 shares in the last quarter. 10.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

