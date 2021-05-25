Analysts Expect Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $267.07 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) to announce $267.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $267.00 million to $267.29 million. Silicon Laboratories posted sales of $207.53 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full year sales of $1.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Silicon Laboratories.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $255.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.11 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 2.57%. Silicon Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $108.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Silicon Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.92.

Shares of SLAB traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $132.40. 330,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,556. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.62, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.18. Silicon Laboratories has a 12 month low of $89.67 and a 12 month high of $163.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.71.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total value of $123,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,342,150.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLAB. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $1,891,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 222,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,357,000 after acquiring an additional 53,719 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

