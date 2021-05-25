CyberMiles (CMT) Market Capitalization Reaches $13.86 Million

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. In the last week, CyberMiles has traded 58.2% lower against the dollar. CyberMiles has a total market cap of $13.86 million and $7.94 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberMiles coin can now be bought for $0.0173 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00065535 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $182.34 or 0.00478366 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,147.64 or 1.00079482 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00036043 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005934 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00009319 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.25 or 0.00092487 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00010958 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CyberMiles (CRYPTO:CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

CyberMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

