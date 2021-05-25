Beowulf (BWF) Price Hits $0.0072 on Major Exchanges

Beowulf (CURRENCY:BWF) traded down 9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. Over the last week, Beowulf has traded down 35.7% against the dollar. Beowulf has a total market capitalization of $7.21 million and $4.00 worth of Beowulf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beowulf coin can currently be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00071519 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004870 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00017765 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.77 or 0.00951725 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $3,774.79 or 0.09903082 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Beowulf Profile

Beowulf (CRYPTO:BWF) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. Beowulf’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,099 coins. The official website for Beowulf is beowulfchain.com . Beowulf’s official Twitter account is @BeowulfChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beowulf Blockchain offers a blockchain-based platform named Biploma for educational institutions and corporations to host degrees, diplomas, and certificates on the blockchain with the highest level of reliability and accessibility at the lowest possible price. With Biploma, degree holders can easily prove their credibility. In addition, information on the blockchain cannot be faked or tampered by anyone, thereby preventing document fraud successfully. “

Buying and Selling Beowulf

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beowulf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beowulf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beowulf using one of the exchanges listed above.

