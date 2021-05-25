Viacoin (VIA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $18.90 Million

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. Viacoin has a total market capitalization of $18.90 million and approximately $349,200.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.82 or 0.00002140 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Viacoin has traded 37% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Viacoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.34 or 0.00478366 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005934 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00010958 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000220 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003788 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,239 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “VIAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Viacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.