Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.530-1.610 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms recently commented on PEAK. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.23.

Shares of PEAK stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.55. 2,384,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,304,368. Healthpeak Properties has a fifty-two week low of $24.35 and a fifty-two week high of $34.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.00.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.12). Healthpeak Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $446.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.17%.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Christine Garvey sold 4,784 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $159,737.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

