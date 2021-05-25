CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CSW Industrials, Inc. manufactures and sells industrial products; coatings, sealants, adhesives and specialty chemicals. The company offers HVAC mechanical, building and fire/smoke prevention, lubricating and filtration equipment for commercial construction, HVAC and rail companies. In addition, it offers engineered specialty lubricants and greases, degreasers and cleaners for oilfield, mining, industrial, rail and HVAC customers. The Company’s brand includes Novent, Goliath, Railplex, Paragon and Versatac.CSW Industrials, Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $147.00) on shares of CSW Industrials in a report on Monday, February 8th.

NASDAQ:CSWI traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.71. 90,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,458. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.81. CSW Industrials has a fifty-two week low of $64.64 and a fifty-two week high of $143.78.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.07). CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 9.61%. On average, analysts predict that CSW Industrials will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Luke Alverson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $156,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,324.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total value of $253,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,155,614.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $955,808 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 421.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 967.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

