Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Receives $2,395.04 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,395.04.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

In related news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,334,534.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Booking by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 46 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in Booking by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Booking by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Booking by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Booking stock traded down $9.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2,339.01. 277,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,658. Booking has a 1 year low of $1,532.83 and a 1 year high of $2,516.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,371.40 and a 200-day moving average of $2,218.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.26.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booking will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

